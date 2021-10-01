Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Position Increased by Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,706,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,040 shares during the quarter. Valvoline makes up 4.0% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $55,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VVV. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 3,963.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 272.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 1,318.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 39.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

NYSE VVV traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.79. 7,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,302. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.91 and its 200-day moving average is $30.61. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

See Also: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.