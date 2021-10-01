Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Raises Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,253 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Facebook were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 4.2% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 3.9% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock traded up $3.65 on Friday, hitting $343.04. The stock had a trading volume of 483,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,484,012. The business has a 50 day moving average of $364.08 and a 200 day moving average of $335.60. The stock has a market cap of $967.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FB. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.23.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,506,715 shares of company stock worth $904,756,660. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

