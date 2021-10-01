$99.12 Million in Sales Expected for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) will post $99.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.95 million. Live Oak Bancshares posted sales of $98.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full-year sales of $428.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $397.20 million to $441.65 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $423.30 million, with estimates ranging from $414.51 million to $428.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.84. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $141.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.19 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 15,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $930,792.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 16,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $993,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,125 shares of company stock worth $5,497,590 over the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 32.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 17,730.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOB traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.75. 1,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,094. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $72.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.36 and a 200-day moving average of $61.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

