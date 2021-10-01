$304.00 Million in Sales Expected for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) will report $304.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $303.00 million to $305.00 million. Digital Turbine reported sales of $70.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 328.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The company had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on APPS shares. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.06.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 16.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 34.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

APPS stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637,912. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.88. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $102.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.58, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

