Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.400-$0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $188.50 million-$190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.47 million.Ooma also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.080-$0.110 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,597. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.39 million, a P/E ratio of -171.27 and a beta of 0.41. Ooma has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $24.89.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $47.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OOMA shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ooma stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 587.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.18% of Ooma worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.