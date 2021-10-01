Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 1,229,474 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 448,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229,474 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $30,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 57,413 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,441,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 211.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 20,647 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth $1,047,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at about $511,000. 49.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 30,546 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $1,738,067.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,998,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO David Pujades sold 1,200 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $89,628.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,504,553 shares of company stock worth $97,002,764 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVLV stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.99. 15,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,056. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.62. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $74.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.44.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

