Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 3,043 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,066 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the quarter. Akamai Technologies makes up approximately 0.6% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Akamai Technologies worth $35,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,076,512 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $125,532,000 after acquiring an additional 87,865 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.5% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 72,354 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 25.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,880 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $432,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,682 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AKAM. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.02. 39,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,145. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.76.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.52 million. Equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

