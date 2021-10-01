KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) is Penserra Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,223,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395,644 shares during the period. KE comprises approximately 1.1% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $58,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in KE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in KE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in KE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in KE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 31.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.28. 323,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,912,275. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion and a PE ratio of 50.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.82. KE Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. KE had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC lowered shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

