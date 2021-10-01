Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.15% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $63,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 44.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 20.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 25,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,408 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,297 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,817.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 88.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,172.29 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,884.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,606.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,600.00 price objective (up previously from $2,235.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,849.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

