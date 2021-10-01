Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.450-$5.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.47 billion-$6.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.20 billion.

Shares of ASO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.86. 75,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,084. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.37. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

ASO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.44.

In other news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $811,456,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $386,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,757,515 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,821,119. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 1,107.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565,102 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.85% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $70,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

