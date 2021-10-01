Oxler Private Wealth LLC Acquires 73 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.18.

Shares of JPM traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.50. The stock had a trading volume of 270,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,641,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $494.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $95.09 and a 52 week high of $169.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.64.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

