Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Down 6.2%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) was down 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.14 and last traded at $5.16. Approximately 359,912 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 32,804,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BNGO shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average is $6.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 1.90.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 388.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bionano Genomics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Bionano Genomics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 5,629.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

