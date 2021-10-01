Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,897 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.14% of Trane Technologies worth $63,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Trane Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its position in Trane Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,807 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,553.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 351,249 shares of company stock valued at $66,404,523. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $172.65 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.08 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.49. The company has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

