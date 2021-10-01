Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Holdings Increased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,992 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.07% of Norfolk Southern worth $49,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 66.1% during the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 12,560 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,568 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,354 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $19,203,000 after acquiring an additional 12,834 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,192,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $581,783,000 after acquiring an additional 125,286 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 60,122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.20.

Shares of NSC opened at $239.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.15 and a twelve month high of $295.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.37 and a 200-day moving average of $266.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

