Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 228,134 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 883,349 shares.The stock last traded at $18.35 and had previously closed at $16.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Laureate Education in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.40 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Laureate Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Laureate Education in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.83.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $327.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.20 million. Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 57.00% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $7.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Laureate Education by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,365,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,747 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,560,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,720,000 after purchasing an additional 679,014 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,075,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,741,000 after acquiring an additional 396,698 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 96,841.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,586,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Laureate Education by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,161,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,557,000 after acquiring an additional 387,552 shares during the period. 54.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.