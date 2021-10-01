CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Short Interest Down 68.0% in September

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a drop of 68.0% from the August 31st total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,322,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CMGO remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 72,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,099,901. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. CMG Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

CMG Holdings Group Company Profile

CMG Holdings Group, Inc is a marketing communications company. It engages in the provision and operation of organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment. The firm operates in the sectors of experiential marketing, event marketing, commercial rights and talent management.

