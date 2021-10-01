ESP Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESPIQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ESP Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESPIQ) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 66.5% from the August 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,393,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ESPIQ remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,503. ESP Resources has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

About ESP Resources

ESP Resources, Inc is an oil and gas services company, which engages in manufacturing, distributing marketing and supplying of specialty chemicals for oil and gas industry. The company was founded by David Dugas on October 27, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

