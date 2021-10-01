ESP Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESPIQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ESP Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESPIQ) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 66.5% from the August 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,393,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ESPIQ remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,503. ESP Resources has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.
About ESP Resources
Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for ESP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.