Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Short Interest Update

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CBKM stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.50. The company had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560. Consumers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $23.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Consumers National Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking, which accounts for all of its revenues, operating income, and assets. It offers business services and personal services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Minerva, OH.

