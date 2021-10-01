Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.45 Million Stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Healthcare ETF accounts for 2.3% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IXJ. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 54,175.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,726,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,127,000 after buying an additional 2,721,787 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 330,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,478,000 after purchasing an additional 30,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 424,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,317,000 after acquiring an additional 20,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,677,000 after buying an additional 13,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 275.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 12,718 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXJ traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,779. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.03. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $67.51 and a 12-month high of $89.68.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

