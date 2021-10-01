Wade G W & Inc. Lowers Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wade G W & Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,773 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,095,000 after purchasing an additional 160,355 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,980,000 after buying an additional 583,747 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,662,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,347,000 after buying an additional 168,303 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,062,000 after buying an additional 737,922 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,572,000. 39.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,649,985. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $183.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.06.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

