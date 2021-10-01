-$0.03 EPS Expected for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mattel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.09). Mattel reported earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 103.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Mattel had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 89.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAT shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.41. 231,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,532,104. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average of $20.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.51. Mattel has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 8.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 13,283 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Mattel by 17.6% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 56,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Mattel by 36.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 50,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 13,480 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mattel during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Mattel by 40.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 365,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 105,875 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

