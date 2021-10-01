$5.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) to post $5.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.99 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.27 billion. Eaton reported sales of $4.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year sales of $20.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.84 billion to $20.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $20.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.03 billion to $21.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETN. Barclays upped their price target on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.06.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton has a one year low of $98.99 and a one year high of $171.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 12,772 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $181,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 98,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,677,000 after purchasing an additional 14,569 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

