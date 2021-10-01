KOK (KOK) Price Up 12.1% This Week

KOK (CURRENCY:KOK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. In the last seven days, KOK has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. One KOK coin can now be purchased for about $3.18 or 0.00006712 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a total market cap of $341.85 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00055172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00116270 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.72 or 0.00205932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00011949 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (KOK) is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

