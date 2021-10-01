Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.080-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.50 million-$57.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.48 million.Intapp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.330-$-0.290 EPS.

Shares of INTA stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.91. The stock had a trading volume of 382 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,961. Intapp has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $40.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.94.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.29. As a group, research analysts predict that Intapp will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTA shares. Bank of America started coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Intapp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intapp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.