Wade G W & Inc. Has $15.90 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $15,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,157,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,535,000 after purchasing an additional 21,496 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 41,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.40. The company had a trading volume of 138,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,299,306. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.69.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

