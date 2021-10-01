Wade G W & Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Wade G W & Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $21,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKYY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,176,000 after acquiring an additional 129,293 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,316,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,091,000 after acquiring an additional 29,766 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,224,000 after acquiring an additional 54,866 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 337,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,766,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 265,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,415,000 after acquiring an additional 13,693 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.36. 19,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,270. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $75.00 and a twelve month high of $113.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.99 and a 200-day moving average of $103.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

