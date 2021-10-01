The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 263,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up 1.7% of Wade G W & Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $35,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 731,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,060,000 after purchasing an additional 18,282 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 22,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

PG stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.27. The company had a trading volume of 247,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,919,294. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $147.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.97 and a 200 day moving average of $137.92. The company has a market cap of $338.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

