Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Decreases Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV decreased its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,189,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,422,000 after buying an additional 2,405,190 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 157.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,496,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,787 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 5,048,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,320 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 21.2% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,551,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,154,000 after buying an additional 797,366 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,181,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,529,000 after purchasing an additional 640,552 shares in the last quarter. 62.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,558,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average of $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%. The company had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.16%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

