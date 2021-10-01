Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Lowers Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lowered its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,140,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,028,000 after purchasing an additional 561,093 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 24.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 252,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after purchasing an additional 49,596 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 412,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,330,000 after buying an additional 91,548 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 20.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,650,000 after acquiring an additional 50,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at $1,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

HWC traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $48.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,539. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.69. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.15.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $328.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.28) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -144.00%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

