Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Decreases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.3% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.4% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ECL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.64.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.81. 23,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.58. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $231.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

