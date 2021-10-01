Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 18.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $18,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 52.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 216.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,300,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,343,000 after buying an additional 22,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 70.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PH opened at $279.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $196.98 and a 1 year high of $324.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $295.03 and a 200-day moving average of $304.40.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.29.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

