Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $413,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $8,419,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 30.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 199,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,496,000 after purchasing an additional 45,979 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $5,138,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,277,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,892,000 after purchasing an additional 48,934 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

NYSE MO opened at $45.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.57%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

