Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Increases Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for 5.7% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $9,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOBL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,050,000 after acquiring an additional 322,960 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 297.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,771,000 after acquiring an additional 240,960 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,746,000 after acquiring an additional 86,739 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 295.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 88,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after acquiring an additional 66,142 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,857,000 after acquiring an additional 65,070 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

NOBL stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.53. The stock had a trading volume of 491,042 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.