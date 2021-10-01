Oarsman Capital Inc. Reduces Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 54.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,319 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Novartis by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,826,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,881,000 after purchasing an additional 46,445 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Novartis by 3.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 145,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 4.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Novartis by 20.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 2.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

NYSE NVS remained flat at $$81.78 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,611. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

