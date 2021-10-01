Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Trims Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,640 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 186.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $344,000.

NYSEARCA MGK traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.76. 5,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,096. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.58. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $177.10 and a 12-month high of $251.02.

