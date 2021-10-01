Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Has $1.58 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for 1.2% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,747,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter.

FHLC stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,582. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.38. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.55 and a fifty-two week high of $68.58.

