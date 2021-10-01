Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV owned 0.29% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUTY. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.42. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,710. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average of $42.57. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $37.91 and a 12 month high of $45.14.

Read More: Capital Gains

