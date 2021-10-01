Scotiabank Increases Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Price Target to C$7.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$6.25 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins lowered shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.71.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.68. 8,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,108. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average is $5.67. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

