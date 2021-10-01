Kering’s (PPRUY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PPRUY. HSBC downgraded Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Kering in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kering has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRUY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.35. The stock had a trading volume of 90,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,153. The company has a market capitalization of $89.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 0.79. Kering has a 1-year low of $59.90 and a 1-year high of $93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.42.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

