Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Legrand from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Get Legrand alerts:

Shares of LGRDY stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.48. 258,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,670. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.15. Legrand has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $23.31.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.