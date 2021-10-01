Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 88.1% from the August 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE IIF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,363. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.92. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $28.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 201,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 66.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

