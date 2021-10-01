Binemon (BIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.77 Million

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Binemon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Binemon has a market capitalization of $15.77 million and $3.24 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Binemon has traded 58.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00066521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00104482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00141275 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,368.44 or 0.99821884 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,189.02 or 0.06720381 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002543 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binemon Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 962,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 812,500,000 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Binemon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binemon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binemon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

