FUTURAX Market Cap Hits $23,373.88 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. FUTURAX has a market cap of $23,373.88 and $13.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUTURAX coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded down 82.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FUTURAX alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.49 or 0.00635342 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000197 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001184 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $450.44 or 0.00949239 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000049 BTC.

FUTURAX Profile

FUTURAX (CRYPTO:FTXT) is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FTXTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for FUTURAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUTURAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.