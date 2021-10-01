Beyond Finance (BYN) Trading 12.9% Higher This Week

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 1st. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $6.15 million and approximately $231,284.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001482 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00066521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00104482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00141275 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,368.44 or 0.99821884 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,189.02 or 0.06720381 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002543 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,739,305 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

