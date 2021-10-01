Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will announce earnings of $1.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Brinker International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the highest is $1.98. Brinker International posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 507.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $6.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

Shares of NYSE:EAT traded up $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,454. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $40.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

