Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.570-$3.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83 billion-$1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.870-$0.880 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $344.11.

VEEV traded down $3.80 on Friday, hitting $284.37. 5,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,217. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $316.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.52. The stock has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total value of $527,222.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,139.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total transaction of $750,828.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,595 shares of company stock worth $6,817,137. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

