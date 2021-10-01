Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $240.07 Million

Brokerages expect Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) to announce sales of $240.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Funko’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $244.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $229.50 million. Funko reported sales of $191.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full-year sales of $926.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $920.00 million to $943.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $975.20 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.77 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FNKO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Funko presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.63.

NASDAQ:FNKO traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.55. The company had a trading volume of 13,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,286. The company has a market capitalization of $935.81 million, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Funko has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $27.20.

In other Funko news, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 59,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $1,214,102.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 25,878 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $535,415.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 469,902 shares of company stock valued at $9,586,199 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Funko in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Funko by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Funko by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,219 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Funko by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Funko by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,370,000 after purchasing an additional 93,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

