Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.380-$7.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.19 billion-$6.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.94 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.330-$1.380 EPS.

Shares of LULU stock traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $400.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,425. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.80. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $437.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a PE ratio of 64.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $448.32.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

