Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on CarMax, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for CarMax in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.08). CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.93.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $127.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.68. CarMax has a one year low of $84.70 and a one year high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24.

In other CarMax news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 22,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.64, for a total transaction of $3,042,947.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,954 shares in the company, valued at $4,334,240.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,556,971 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group increased its position in shares of CarMax by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

