Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,760 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.11.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,134 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,059. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk stock traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $282.33. 12,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,485. The stock has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.51 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $308.76 and its 200 day moving average is $293.15.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

